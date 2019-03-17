University of Michigan, Ann Arbor looking for volunteers to test new Alzheimer's disease drug

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - One of 40 sites nationwide helping to study and test a new Alzheimer's drug, called troriluzole, the University of Michigan is looking for volunteers to participate in clinical trials.

As part of the T2 Protect AD study, it is hopeful that the drug will slow down cognitive problems and possibly improve the memory and thinking problems associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Clinical trials will last 48 weeks and require participants to visit the clinic nine times over the course of the trial.

Currently, the study is looking for those who meet five criteria:

Be between ages 50 and 85 with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease

On doses of donepezil, rivastigmine or galantamine for at least three months (with or without memantine)

Living in a community (but not a residential nursing home)

Have a study partner who can regularly contact the trial participant and accompany the participant to clinic visits

Be willing to participate in all 48 weeks of the T2 study

T2 Protect AD is being done in coordination with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study at the University of California, San Diego.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, about 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with about 190,000 of those people living in Michigan. In addition, 517,000 caregivers in Michigan alone have provided over 580 million hours of unpaid care.

In its 2019 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, the Alzheimer’s Association also found the cost of care for those with Alzheimer’s disease has dramatically increased, as have death rates due to the disease.

For more information about T2 Protect AD, visit its website. For those interested in participating through the U-M, contact clinical research coordinator Courtney Graft at (734) 763 - 2211 or ccgraft@med.umich.edu.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.