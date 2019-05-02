University of Michigan Ann Arbor ranked Best Value College in annual study

The University of Michigan was ranked number 1 by SmartAsset's Best Value Colleges study. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich - University of Michigan Ann Arbor has once again been ranked first for the fourth consecutive year by SmartAsset.

In its fifth annual Best Value Colleges study, SmartAsset looked at higher education institutions across the United States and within each state.

Rankings were determined by five factors: average tuition, average student living costs, average scholarship and grant offerings, retention rate and the average starting salary of graduates.

Based on these factors, SmartAsset assigned each school an index ranking.

Other schools considered Best Value Colleges included Michigan Technological University, Michigan State University and Oakland University.

The top ten schools in Michigan are:

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor Michigan Technological University Kettering University Michigan State University University of Detroit Mercy Ferris State University Lawrence Technological University Wayne State University Oakland University Western Michigan University

An interactive map of the best value colleges in the state, as well as how factors were weighed within the study, can be found here.

More About Smart Asset

A financial technology and advice company, SmartAsset offers online tools for those looking to take more control over their finances. It offers answers to financial questions, explains FAFSA, explains different loans types and has tools to help find local financial advisers.

