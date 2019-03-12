University of Michigan Ann Arbor ranked most selective school in state

ANN ARBOR - How hard is it to get into the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor?

According to a recent study by 24/7 Wall St., it has the most competitive admission rate in the state.

University of Michigan admits 26.5% of applicants and is consistently ranked as one of the top public universities in the United States for its competitive programs, value for money and research.

UM offers more than 275 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, and its robust athletics program is one of the best in the nation.

The average SAT score for incoming students ranges from 1330 to 1500. The annual cost of tuition is $16,408 for in-state students, with a total student population of 46,000.

24/7 Wall St. examined acceptance rates and university student characteristics from the National Center for Education Statistics to determine each state's most exclusive school.

Universities with tens of thousands of students ranked No. 1 in some states, while other states saw small liberal arts colleges with high tuition claim the top spot.

