University of Michigan Ann Arbor ranked No. 1 in ‘2020 best college & university' study

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan has ranked first in WalletHubs' "2020 Best College & University Rankings" study for colleges and universities in Michigan.

The study looked at over 1,000 public and private higher education institutions in the United States based on 33 key measures.

These measures include net cost, average class size, share of international students, availability of study-abroad programs and return on educational investment.

The U-M Ann Arbor was ranked first in admission rate and graduation rate among Michigan colleges and universities, as well as third in student-faculty ratio and post-attendance median salary.

Measures were grouped in seven categories: cost & financing, career outcomes, student selectivity, faculty resources, campus safety and campus experience.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Here are the top 10 schools in Michigan:

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Michigan Technological University Aquinas College Kalamazoo College University of Detroit Mercy Lake Superior State University Wayne State University Ferris State University Andrews University Central Michigan University

On the Midwest regional list of colleges and universities, the U-M Ann Arbor ranked 5 and then at 27 on the list of total higher education institutions nationwide.

Learn more about the nationwide study here.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.