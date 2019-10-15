University of Michigan announces partnership to make nursing program go digital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Monday, the University of Michigan School of Nursing announced a new partnership with Noodle Partners to offer a fully digital Master of Science in Nursing program in Leadership, Analytics and Innovation.

In a recent press release U-M School of Nursing Dean Patricia Hurn said, “The Michigan difference will continue in our digital education just as it does in our residence education.”

“We are excited to develop this program with Noodle Partners and ensure students who earn their degree digitally have the same quality experience,” said Hurn.

The specialty program in nursing helps students transition from clinical careers into leadership roles based on data-driven and evidence-based approaches. By combining with Noodle Partners, an online program manager, the online program will provide students flexible and convenient access to program resources and U-M School of Nursing faculty while tackling challenges faced within the field.

“Developing this program will allow us to engage many more people to become Michigan nurses, and that is our ultimate goal,” Hurn said in the press release. “We think Michigan nurses are the best, and we want them everywhere.”

Classes for the digital Masters in Nursing in Leadership, Analytics and Innovation will begin in the fall of 2020.

