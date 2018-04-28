University of Michigan associate professor Yuen Yuen Ang named Carnegie Fellow

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan associate professor in political science Yuen Yuen Ang is among 31 recipients of the Andrew Carnegie Fellowship. The official announcement came from the university on Thursday.

What exactly does receiving the fellowship mean? For starters, it carries a $200,000 stipend, which will make it possible for those like Ang to devote up to two years to significant research and writing.

Ang's project in particular proposes to study economic development from an unconventional perspective: how new markets emerge in poor, weak states despite constraints or by turning constraints into strengths -- rather than by first achieving good governance in first-world forms.

"More simply put, I want to unearth and tell stories of how people under adverse conditions creatively survive and even thrive," Ang said. "There is a conspicuous lack of these stories in existing narratives and theories of global development. My project shifts the agency of poverty eradication from how the rich can save the poor to how the poor can and do, in many cases, save themselves."

"I am thrilled and honored to receive the Andrew Carnegie Fellowship," Ang said. "I'm especially grateful to Nancy Burns, chair of the political science department, for tirelessly pushing me not to give up on this project, which had been rejected several times."

Ang wrote "How China Escaped the Poverty Trap," which won the 2017 Peter Katzenstein Book Prize and was named one of the "Best Books of 2017" by Foreign Affairs. According to the university, the fellowship will be used to conduct research on how markets emerge under adverse conditions in three low-income, weak countries: Nigeria, India and Afghanistan. The final product will be a book that reveals "unlikely successes" in the developing world.

"Winning this award gives me the necessary resources and recognition to execute this ​unconventional ​project,"​ Ang said.

The Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program supports high-caliber scholarship and research that applies fresh perspectives from the humanities and social sciences to some of the most pressing issues of our times. The topics focus on a broad range of complex political, economic, technological, humanistic and sociological matters.

