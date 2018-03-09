University of Michigan auctions off historic billiard items

ANN ARBOR - As the University of Michigan Union prepares to undergo extensive renovations to the tune of $85 million this spring, one room will only be left a memory -- for some.

The university recently put some of the pool hall items up for auction on eBay, and demand is high.

Overnight, prices for some items rose hundreds of dollars; for others, thousands.



Screenshot from eBay

For sale are two 1945 Brunswick Competition pool tables, one stained-glass pool table light (our personal favorite), and one Diamond competition pool table.

The Billiards & Games room has been a fixture of student entertainment in the Union building since it was built in 1919.



(Photo: University of Michigan)

It has seen a lot of changes since its inception, from a place where faculty members once frequented, to a "Men's Club" where only male students could gather until 1968, when it was deemed female students could go there "unescorted."

In the past few decades, it's been a fun place to hang out and play pool on the cheap, amid retro decor and pictures of athletes past.

Did you shoot pool in the Billiards & Games room at the Michigan Union? Tell us about your experiences in the comments below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.