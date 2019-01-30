University of Michigan cancels classes due to weather for 3rd time in 4 decades

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - University of Michigan students were relieved when they found out they didn't have classes Wednesday and Thursday.

RELATED: List of Michigan colleges closing for extreme cold

The university decided to close as dangerously cold temperatures grip the Midwest. It's only the third time the school has canceled classes due to weather in about 40 years.

Students said they are using the time off to catch up on work and relax.

Hear from students in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.