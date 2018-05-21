University of Michigan gets approval for $19M dance school building

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre & Dance is planning to expand with a $19 million, 24,000 gross-square-foot dance school building that will feature a performance venue with 100 seats, administrative space, dance studios and locker rooms.

The building plans were approved Thursday at the Board of Regents meeting. The project will be funded by investment proceeds, resources and SMTD gifts.

"A new dance building that meets the caliber of the dance program, and serves the high demand of dance classes for U-M students outside the dance major, is SMTD’s most urgent facility need." - School of Music, Theatre & Dance

It will be adjacent to the current Earl V. Moore Building's Brehm Pavilion on North Campus, which houses U of M's music programs. The Moore Building underwent a $29.5 million, three-year renovation and expansion that was completed in 2015.

Bloomfield Hills-based architectural firm TMP Architecture Inc. will design the building. Work on the project's design is expected to begin immediately.

To learn more about the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, visit www.smtd.umich.edu.

