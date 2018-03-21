University of Michigan Greek Life to shift recruitment to winter season

ANN ARBOR - Rush in the fall no more.

Starting during the 2019-20 academic year, the University of Michigan Greek Life will reportedly shift recruitment to the winter in order to improve the overall experience for first-year students.

Students wishing to rush a fraternity or sorority must be in good academic and behavioral standing and must have earned 12 credit hours.

After studying how recruitment methods impact students, the university decided to implement the shift.

The school hopes first-year students will engage more in their coursework and in other school communities before joining Greek Life.

"In partnership with our Greek Life community student leaders, we are committed to working together to develop an implementation plan that ensures this recruitment timeline adjustment strengthens our entire community," Laura Blake Jones, dean of students and leader of the transition team, said.

This isn't the first time Greek life at U-M is making headlines this year.

In November, the school's Interfraternity Council suspended all new member pledges and social activities to investigate charges of sexual misconduct and hazing.

Since then, the council has slowly begun to restore social privileges following a review of policies and practices of its members.

The shift to winter recruiting is a part of a larger effort to improve student life that will include community building activities, courses and workshops.

