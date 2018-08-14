University of Michigan Hospital named No. 5 in the country, according to U.S. News rankings

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine was ranked No. 5 on U.S. News' 2018-2019 Best Hospitals Honor Roll and Medical Specialties Ranking.

Out of 20 hospitals across the nation, Michigan nabbed the fifth spot, scoring high in patient safety, and is nationally ranked in 10 pediatric and 14 adult specialties.

It is ranked No. 1 in Michigan and No. 1 in the metro Detroit area.

U-M's medical facility opened in 1869 and was the country's first university-owned hospital.

It now consists of eight buildings, including the Rogel Cancer Center, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and the Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

In addition, it has 25 health centers across the region.

"U-M has been the site of many medical firsts, such as the first dermatology department in the U.S., American introduction of the electrocardiogram, the country’s first human genetics program and the first comprehensive depression center in the U.S." - U.S. News Rankings

The top 5 rankings are as follows:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

4. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor

See the full list of 2018-19 rankings.

