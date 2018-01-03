University of Michigan Interfraternity Council begins lifting Greek life activity suspensions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Ann Arbor Interfraternity Council started lifting activity suspensions on campus fraternities Wednesday.

A self-imposed suspension on social and new member activities was put into place Nov. 9 while the council reviewed policies and practices that needed to be improved.

The council will start restoring social event privileges, but the process will not included an immediate lift of suspensions for all 27 chapters. Instead, chapters will be notified of action plans that must be completed, which were determined on an individual basis.

Chapters that do no fulfill or violate stipulations within the plans will be referred to the Greek Activities Review Panel by the IFC Executive Board for sanctioning. These sanctions may include, but are not limited to, restrictions on new member recruitment, further social event restrictions, removal of IFC recognition or IFC and university recommendations to international organizations that charters be removed.

Fraternities will still be allowed to participate in philanthropic events and meetings, as long as they are compliant with IFC regulations.

Winter 2018 recruitment will continue as planned, but no IFC-sanctioned social events will be permitted during recruitment. IFC chapters now must submit detailed overviews of their new member recruitment and education plans that will need to be approved by the IFC Executive Board.

