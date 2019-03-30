University of Michigan launches exhibit as part of global project

The University of Michigan has launched an exhibit as part of a global project called "Hostile Terrain '94."

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan has launched an exhibit as part of a global project called "Hostile Terrain '94."

The campus display consists of a giant map of Arizona filled with 3,000 toe tags filled out by volunteers and representing those who have died in the Sonoran Desert as they crossed from Mexico into the U.S.

It's preparation for 94 similar installations going up next year. Anthropologist Jason De Le≤n says the project aims to humanize a crisis largely lost in the immigration debate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.