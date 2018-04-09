University of Michigan lecturers strike postponed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Lecturers' Employee Organization will continue bargaining for a new contract with the University of Michigan.

The Lecturers’ Employee Organization is the union of almost 1,700 non-tenure track faculty at University of Michigan campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint. With negotiations ongoing, the union has postponed the start of a strike that had been scheduled to begin Monday at the Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn campuses.

"We are beginning to make progress at the bargaining table, thanks to overwhelming support of LEO members, students, tenure track faculty, university regents and other allies," said LEO President Ian Robinson, a lecturer in the sociology department at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. "We have not yet achieved our goal of a fair and reasonable settlement that recognizes the contribution lecturers make to the university and to our students. Thanks to widespread support and solidarity, we feel empowered to keep bargaining for the coming days and weeks for the truly outstanding contract we all deserve."

The key issues in the contract negotiations are improved pay for lecturers, health benefits, job security, increasing diversity and the review process for lecturers.

As mandated by an overwhelming majority of union members meeting on all three campuses last week, the eight-member LEO Union Council reached a decision to continue negotiating.

The union’s current contract with the University of Michigan expires on April 20.

