University of Michigan Marching Band to perform Woodstock tribute at Saturday's football game

The Michigan Marching Band performs in Ann Arbor on Oct. 1, 2016. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Marching Band's performance at Saturday's Michigan football game will be a tribute to Woodstock.

The "Summer of 1969" will highlight Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Beatles and The Fifth Dimension.

The show includes arrangements by the band's former director, Scott Boerma, who now directs Western Michigan University's band. Assistant Director Richard Frey created the drills for the performance.

The band will play during halftime Saturday. Michigan will take on Middle Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

