University of Michigan mug makes appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Sandra Oh, Kate McKinnon and the mug appear on "Saturday Night Live" on March 30, 2019 (Photo: Screenshot from Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel/NBC)

ANN ARBOR - This past weekend, we noticed something familiar sneak into a "Saturday Night Live" skit: a University of Michigan mug.

During the March 30 episode hosted by Sandra Oh, members of the cast sat around a table to hold a coffee meeting in what is supposed to be an office kitchen.

It is announced that Louise, played by Kate McKinnon, has a birthday, and hilarity quickly ensues.

We won't spoil how the skit ends, but we loved the homage to U of M front and center. With no mention of the mug from the cast members, it begs the question: Is Louise a fan of the Wolverines? Did she go to U of M? Or was it just an extra mug lying around that belongs to a member of the "SNL" staff?

We will never know, but always love to see a reference to maize and blue -- in any form.

See the full skit below:

