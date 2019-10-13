University of Michigan Museum of Art hosts Mari Katayama's first solo exhibition in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - New to the University of Michigan Museum of Art, the "Mari Katayama" exhibit explores performance art, trauma and the human body.

The exhibit, which opened Saturday, intimately delves into Katayama's relationship with her body and welcomes audiences to connect with the artist on a personal and emotional level.

Katayama, who uses prosthetics after the amputation of both legs at the age of 9 due to complications from tibial hemimelia, uses her body and prosthetics as the canvas and props for her art. She creates art by interweaving personal anxieties and identities within her imaginative narrative scenes and curated revelations.

Mari Katayama, on the way home #001, 2016, chromogenic print. (left) Mari Katayama, on the way home #005, 2016 (right). Credit | Mari Katayama, photos courtesy of rin art association.

Using art as a way to find her identity in art, Katayama objectifies her body to help audiences come to terms with vulnerabilities and limitations move beyond categorizations. Her provocative art involves sculpture, textiles and photography.

Despite a prolific multimedia arts career, Katayama's installation at the UMMA is her first solo exhibition within the United States.

The exhibition runs until Jan. 26, 2020 and is located in the Irving Stenn Jr. Family Gallery.

The University of Michigan Museum of Art is at 525 S. State St.

