University of Michigan No. 1 public university in America, according to Niche

ANN ARBOR - Another year, another list where the University of Michigan snags the top spot.

Niche just released its rankings for 2019 and the University of Michigan ranked the No. 1 public university in the U.S. as well as the college with the best student life in America.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews from alumni and current students, the new release analyzed factors like academics, diversity and campus life to rank each school.



"Our Data Team uses advanced algorithms and statistical techniques to compare, normalize, and connect millions of data points to thoroughly analyze U.S. schools and neighborhoods." - Niche.com

This is how the University of Michigan scored on the following factors:

Academics: A+

Diversity: A

Athletics: A+

Value: A+

Campus: A+

Party Scene: A+

The University of Michigan outranked the University of Virginia (No. 2), the University of California - Los Angeles (No. 3), the United States Military Academy at West Point (No. 4) and the University of California - Berkeley (No. 5).

