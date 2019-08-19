University of Michigan No. 1 public university in U.S. in latest rankings

Derick Hutchinson/ClickOnDetroit.com

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan has done it again.

Ranking and review site Niche.com just released its 2020 Top Public Universities in America list and U-M snagged the top spot.

It also ranked as the No. 1 college in Michigan. Here are the top three:

1. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

2. Michigan State University

3. Michigan Technological University

U-M received an A+ for its overall Niche grade. Here's how it ranked in the following areas:

Academics: A+

Diversity: A

Athletics: A+

Value: A+

Campus: A+

Party scene: A+

Niche uses millions of reviews and dozens of data sets to determine its rankings. Factors like the ones listed above as well as professors, student life, student surveys, local area and safety also contribute to the school's overall grade. Here's a full breakdown of its grading methodology.

Also this year, U-M ranked the No. 2 best college for sports management, the No. 2 best big college in America and the No. 3 college with best student life in America.

See all University of Michigan Ann Arbor rankings here.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.