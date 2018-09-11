University of Michigan No. 2 public university in country: Forbes

ANN ARBOR - Forbes has released its 2018 America's Top Colleges rankings, and the University of Michigan ranked as the No. 2 public university in the nation. University of California-Berkeley is ranked No. 1.

Ranked No. 4 in 2017, U-M climbed up two spots on this year's list.

Here's the rest of U-M's rankings for 2018:

No. 22 top college (private and public combined)

No. 4 in the Midwest

No. 18 research university

No. 34 best value college in America

No. 126 America's best employers



University of Michigan's profile on Forbes:

"One of the nation’s elite public universities, the University of Michigan has superior academics, strong athletics, and an army of loyal alumni. Students can choose from more than 260 areas of study across 19 schools and colleges, and 1,500 clubs and organizations. More than 20% of students participate in Greek life. UM students and faculty produce extensive research. Example: its Solar Car Team has won six consecutive national championships and finished in the top three of six world championships.

"There are 15 programs and centers for entrepreneurship on campus and more than 30 entrepreneurial student organizations. The Michigan Wolverines have won 36 overall NCAA titles, including 11 in football. Michigan Stadium, known as The Big House, has the largest capacity of any football stadium in the U.S., seating 110,000 fans. Notable alumni include Google cofounder Larry Page, billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross, the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller, and quarterback Tom Brady."

