University of Michigan nurses to hold rally amid contract negotiations with Michigan Medicine

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Members from the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council Union (UMPNC) and supporters are holding a rally and informational picket at 11 a.m. Saturday beginning at Field No. 7 at Fuller Park -- 1519 Fuller Road -- on the ongoing contract negotiations between nurses and Michigan Medicine.

The contract between the nurses and Michigan Medicine expired June 30. Negotiations have been stalled with the administration since then, according to Amy Neubecker, a nurse at the Unviersity of Michigan.

Neubecker also said the last picket from nurses at U-M was in 1989.

Expected to attend are U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, president of UMPNC Katie Oppenheim and more.

"We're excited that so many nurses and supporters are joining us on Saturday to stand up for our patients," Oppenheim said. "You can't run a world-class health care system if you shortchange nurses and shut out our voices when it comes to safe staffing."

According to a press release by UMPNC, Michigan Medicine has demanded cutbacks in "retirement compensation and other concessions" from nurses during contract negotiations, despite having a $4.3 billion budget and a $103 million surplus in 2018. UMPNC also claims Michigan Medicine rejected its proposals for a "transparent, accountable process to address staffing issues."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.