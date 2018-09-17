University of Michigan nurses vote to authorize work stoppage, citing unfair labor practices

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A strong majority of University of Michigan nurses have voted to authorize a work stoppage, citing ongoing and continuous violations of their workplace rights, the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council (UMPNC) announced Monday.

UMPNC members say that university officials are violating Michigan labor laws. The council filed charges on September 7 stating that the university failed to bargain in good faith over terms and conditions of employment, made changes in work shifts without notifying or negotiating with the union, and discriminated against union members.

With more than 4,000 votes cast, 94% of University of Michigan nurses voted to authorize the work stoppage, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.

Members of the UMPNC voted to authorize the possible work stoppage during meetings that took place September 10-16.

“Our goal is not a work stoppage,” said Katie Oppenheim, RN, chair of UMPNC. “Our goal is a fair agreement which respects nurses and guarantees safe staffing. The University can remedy this situation immediately, by stopping their unfair labor practices and bargaining in good faith."

A date has not been set for the possible work stoppage, the council said, but nurse leaders will give the university at least ten days advance notice to plan for patient needs.

“The ball is now in the university’s court,” said Anne Jackson, an RN in pediatric multi-specialty clinics. “We’ve had a productive relationship for many years, and the work of our members has helped the UM Health System grow and win top state and national rankings. Right now, we need university officials to stop violating our rights so we can negotiate a fair agreement, with safe patient care as our top priority.”

