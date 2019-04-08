University of Michigan Police: No arrests made during Hash Bash 2019

ANN ARBOR - With well over 10,000 attendees, many are saying this year's Hash Bash was the biggest ever.

Largely due to the recent legalization of adult recreational use of cannabis in Michigan and partly because of beautiful spring weather in the 70s, thousands of people packed U-M's Diag to celebrate the 48th annual event.

Despite the large numbers, Deputy Chief of Police at University of Michigan's Divison of Public Safety & Security Melissa Overton said there were no arrests made. Save for a few medical calls, the event went as planned.

This year, the spirit of Hash Bash felt different. Legalization brought a celebratory spirit to the rally, which has now shifted to legalization on a federal level and expungement of those serving time for marijuana-related convictions.

Each year, the UMPD dispatches a large detail to work the event and it tends to go without incident.

"We typically get voluntary compliance and rarely have major issues during Hash Bash," wrote Overton via email.

