University of Michigan police: 'School Shooting 4/13' written on bathroom wall not credible threat

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security said a threatening graffiti message found written on a bathroom stall wall in Mason Hall is not credible.

The message "School Shooting 4/13" was found written on the wall this week. It has since been removed.

"Nothing leads us to believe this is a credible threat to the U-M community," reads a statement from the Division of Public Safety and Security. "This situation has been reviewed carefully by DPSS in conjunction with local, state and federal law enforcement partners. The U-M campus will be fully operational Friday and we remain committed to the safety and security of our community. We value our partnership with our community and appreciate those who stepped forward to report this information. We all play a role in ensuring community safety. If you see something that shouldn’t be there or someone’s behavior doesn't seem quite right -- say something."

Anyone who wishes to contact DPSS with additional concerns about this can call 734-763-1131 or email dpss-safety-security@umich.edu.

