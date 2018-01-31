University of Michigan police: Woman awoke to strange man standing in room at Markley Hall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - University of Michigan police said a woman reported waking up to a strange man standing in her room Wednesday morning at Markley Residence Hall.

She woke up about 5:25 a.m. and saw the unknown male standing in her room. She screamed and he left the room, police said. There were no signs of forced entry and no property was taken.



Anyone with information on this needs to contact the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 .



