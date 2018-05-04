University of Michigan police: Woman reports intruder at Northwood IV apartment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security issued a crime alert Friday morning after the report of an intruder at Northwood IV apartments in the 1600 block of McIntyre Street.

A resident heard a door open about 1 a.m. in her apartment and sounds of someone walking around downstairs, police said.

The suspect fled when the resident went to check on the noise. Police said the intruder entered the apartment through an unlocked patio door.

Nothing was taken.

The intruder was described as a male wearing all black clothing.

