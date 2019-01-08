University of Michigan pre-med program No. 1 in the country, according to rankings

The University of Michigan has done it again.

U-M consistently ranks high on higher education lists, and a recent article by OnlineCollegePlan.com titled The Top 20 Best Pre Med Colleges ranks the school as having the best pre-med program in the country.

While there is no set major for the pre-med track, students typically choose a major during their undergraduate degree that fulfills prerequisites for medical school.

Generally, this includes the natural sciences, such as biology, chemistry and physics. Mathematics and engineering are other majors that are sometimes selected, given the student takes science electives.

The top 10 schools on the list are:

1. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

2. University of California, Berkeley, Berkeley, California.

3. University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida.

4. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Champaign, Illinois.

5. University of Washington, Seattle, Washington.

6. The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.

7. University of California, Irvine, Irvine, California.

8. University of Massachusetts Amherst, Amherst, Massachusetts.

9. California State University-Fullerton, Fullerton, California.

10. University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, Colorado.

Here's what OnlineCollegePlan.com said about U-M:

"The University of Michigan is a public research university in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It is the flagship campus of the University of Michigan System, which includes campuses in the cities of Flint and Dearborn, Michigan. UMich was founded in 1817, 20 years before the Michigan Territory became a state. It is one of the country’s premier research universities. It was a founding member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is one of just 115 schools that has the highest classification awarded by the Carnegie Foundation.

"UMich is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers close to 300 different academic programs to its 44,718 students. U.S. News & World Report ranks 22 different departments at the university among the top 20 in the field, four of those are placed at number one. Throughout its history, the university has been affiliated with a Fields Medalist, six winners of the Turing Award, 24 Nobel Prize winners, and 26 Rhodes Scholars.

"UMich is a public ivy university, which means it is one of the few public universities in the country that is considered to be on par with Ivy League institutions. There are close to 500,000 living alumni of the university; among them, there are 21 billionaires, award-winning athletes, and more. The university implemented its first fully-online degree programs in the spring of 2018 and the university is continually expanding its distance offerings.

"The University of Michigan College of Literature, Science, and the Arts offers students majors in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which are all strong options when you’re looking for a pre-med college. Each of these majors would require you to attend campus part-time but there are a variety of courses offered online through Coursera that you would be able to enroll in as part of your degree program."

In order to be selected for the list, schools had to have a partial online program, operate as a nonprofit institution and be properly accredited. Freshman retention and graduation rates also contributed to the overall score.

According to OnlineCollegePlan.com, U-M has a freshman retention rate of 97% and a graduation rate of 92%.

