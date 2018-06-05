University of Michigan produces billionaires, according to CNBC ranking

ANN ARBOR - In a CNBC ranking published in May, the University of Michigan appeared in the top 10 list of universities that produces billionaire alumni, according to Alec Druggan of The Daily Pennsylvanian.

U of M came in ninth place, issuing 26 degrees to students who are now billionaires, compared to 188 from Harvard, which came in first place, and 74 from Stanford, which came in second. U of M, however, was the only university that appeared on the 2018 list that wasn't in the 2017 list, according to Druggan.

The CNBC ranking extracted data from the 2018 Wealth-X Billionaire Census and it is worth mentioning that while universities from around the world, the top 10 list only included universities in the United States. Also worth noting, according to CNBC, is that the students who attend these universities start out rich and only ascend from there. The ranking revealed that 15 percent of students who attend Harvard come from the top one percent and 17 percent of students who go to Stanford do.

Read the full article from CNBC here. What do you think of these findings? Are you surprised? Not surprised at all? Let us know in the comments below.

