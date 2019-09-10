University of Michigan ranked No. 3 public university in US

Michigan Stadium, also known as The Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan is the No. 3 top public school in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2020 Best Colleges rankings.

U-M tied for the No. 25 spot on the National Universities rankings with Carnegie Mellon University, which includes both public and private schools.

U.S. News & World Report writes:

"The university boasts of Ann Arbor, only 45 minutes from Detroit, as one of the best college towns in the U.S. Freshmen are guaranteed housing but not required to live on campus. Students can join one of the school's more than 1,500 student organizations or 62 Greek chapters. Athletics play a central role at Michigan, including the football team's fierce rivalry with Ohio State.

"Michigan also offers highly ranked graduate programs, including the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, College of Engineering, Law School and Medical School, in addition to the well-regarded School of Dentistry and Taubman College for Architecture and Urban Planning. The University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers is ranked among the top hospitals in the country."

Here are some fast facts about the University of Michigan:

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 23%

In-state tuition and fees (2019-20): $15,558

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2019-20): $51,200

Room and board (2019-20): $11,996

Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,318

Academic calendar: Trimesters

Median alumni starting salary: $63,700

Methodology

U.S. News & World Report considers elements like discussions with schools, user feedback, literature reviews, conferences, trends in its own data and availability of new data to determine its score. It ranks each school based on the following indicators:

Outcomes (i.e. graduation rate, retention, social mobility) - 35%

Faculty resources - 20%

Expert opinion - 20%

Financial resources - 10%

Student excellence - 10%

Alumni giving - 5%

Read more about how U.S. News & World Report ranks schools here.

