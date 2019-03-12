University of Michigan ranks high among 2020 U.S. News Best Grad Schools

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan has once again ranked high on U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Grad Schools list.

Released Tuesday, the 2020 rankings list the top schools in six main categories: business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing. In all six categories, UM ranked within the top 20 nationwide and in the top five best programs for public universities.

U.S. News surveyed more than 2,000 graduate programs, using statistical indicators and expert opinions to generate the rankings.

Here's how UM ranked in each discipline:

Business

No. 10 (tied with Duke University)

No. 2 public university

Education

No. 11

No. 3 public university

Engineering

No. 5 (tied with California Institute of Technology)

No. 2 public university

Law

No. 9

No. 2 public university

Medicine (Research)

No. 16

No. 5 public university

Nursing (Master's)

No. 8 (tied with Ohio State University, Rush University and Vanderbilt University)

No. 3 public university

Other notable specialty program rankings include:

No. 1 in Public Policy Analysis

No. 1 in Social Policy

No. 1 in Social Work

No. 1 in Sociology (tie)

No. 1 in Experimental Psychology

No. 1 in Behavioral Neuroscience

No. 1 in Nuclear Engineering

No. 1 in Nursing-Midwifery

No. 1 in Information Systems

No. 1 in Archives and Preservation

No. 2 in Secondary Teacher Education (tie)

No. 2 in Marketing (tie)

No. 2 in Social Psychology

No. 2 in Developmental Psychology

No. 3 in Healthcare Management

No. 3 in Pharmacy (tie)

No. 3 in Family Medicine

No. 3 in Environmental/ Environmental Health Engineering

See the complete rankings here

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.