University of Michigan ranks high among 2020 U.S. News Best Grad Schools

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan has once again ranked high on U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Grad Schools list.
Released Tuesday, the 2020 rankings list the top schools in six main categories: business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing. In all six categories, UM ranked within the top 20 nationwide and in the top five best programs for public universities.
U.S. News surveyed more than 2,000 graduate programs, using statistical indicators and expert opinions to generate the rankings.
Here's how UM ranked in each discipline:
Business
- No. 10 (tied with Duke University)
- No. 2 public university
Education
- No. 11
- No. 3 public university
Engineering
- No. 5 (tied with California Institute of Technology)
- No. 2 public university
Law
- No. 9
- No. 2 public university
Medicine (Research)
- No. 16
- No. 5 public university
Nursing (Master's)
- No. 8 (tied with Ohio State University, Rush University and Vanderbilt University)
- No. 3 public university
Other notable specialty program rankings include:
- No. 1 in Public Policy Analysis
- No. 1 in Social Policy
- No. 1 in Social Work
- No. 1 in Sociology (tie)
- No. 1 in Experimental Psychology
- No. 1 in Behavioral Neuroscience
- No. 1 in Nuclear Engineering
- No. 1 in Nursing-Midwifery
- No. 1 in Information Systems
- No. 1 in Archives and Preservation
- No. 2 in Secondary Teacher Education (tie)
- No. 2 in Marketing (tie)
- No. 2 in Social Psychology
- No. 2 in Developmental Psychology
- No. 3 in Healthcare Management
- No. 3 in Pharmacy (tie)
- No. 3 in Family Medicine
- No. 3 in Environmental/ Environmental Health Engineering
See the complete rankings here
Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.