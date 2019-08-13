University of Michigan ranks high on Money.com's Best Colleges for Your Money list

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan is one of the best schools in the country when it comes to value for money, according to Money.com's 2019 Best Colleges For Your Money list.

U-M ranked No. 8 of 744 public and private institutions across the U.S.

According to the site, rankings were determined based on 19,000 data points, including tuition fees, career earnings and family borrowing.

Here are the top ten schools on the list and their 2019-20 tuition (without aid):

#1 - University of California, Irvine: $35,400

#2 - CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College: $33,200

#3 - Princeton University: $69,100

#4 - University of California, Los Angeles: $35,400

#5 - University of California, Davis: $37,300

#6 - Stanford University: $72,200

#7 - Massachusetts Institute of Technology: $70,400

#8 - University of Michigan: $30,800

#9 - University of California, San Diego: $33,600

#10 - University of Virginia: $33,600

Other factors including student debt, median SAT/ACT scores and percentage of students who receive grants were also taken into consideration.

According to Money.com, to make the list, colleges had to:

Have at least 500 students

Have sufficient, reliable data to be analyzed

Not be in financial distress

Have a graduation rate that was at or above the median for its institutional category (public, private or historically black college or university), or have a high “value-added” graduation rate (in other words: score in the top 25% of graduation rates after accounting for the average test scores and percentage of low-income students among its enrollees)

After finding 744 universities and colleges that met this criteria, Money.com further ranked the schools across three categories, including:

Quality of education

Affordability

Outcomes

To see Money.com's full methodology, click here.

See the full Best Colleges for Your Money list here.

