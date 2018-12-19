University of Michigan researcher facing child porn charges

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A researcher at the University of Michigan is facing child porn charges.

Michael Zeidler, 48, has worked at the university since 1999. He is a researcher in the transgenic animal model core lab.

A federal complaint claims Zeidler shared explicit images and even recorded foreign exchange students in the bathroom of his home.

Police said an undercover detective downloaded over 500 images of child erotica, 187 child pornography images and 51 child pornography videos from a peer to peer network. The computer I.P. address led police to the University of Michigan and that led police to Zeidler.

Police searched his home Tuesday and according to a report, "Zeidler was present during the search warrant at his residence along with his wife and their two children ages 6 and 8."

When officers questioned Zeidler they said he "stated that a number of exchange students had resided with his family from 2012-2018. He admitted he had set up a camera to surreptitiously record these exchange students in the bathroom."

The University of Michigan released a statement that Zeidler's job did not involve working with patients and they said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Zeidler was not arraigned. He was arrested on the strength of the FBI's complaint and the only issue brought up in court Wednesday was whether to keep Zeidler behind bars.

Police said Zeidler confessed to everything federal authorities asked him about and led them to more images on his home computer.

