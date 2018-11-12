University of Michigan School of Kinesiology to create Michigan Concussion Center

Steven Broglio (left) of the School of Kinesiology with student Griffin Feinberg (right). Credit | Scott Soderberg, Michigan Photography

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Having been awarded $5.6 million by the University of Michigan Biosciences Initiative, the School of Kinesiology plans to create the Michigan Concussion Center, a comprehensive concussion center.

With the goal of using a multidisciplinary approach to learn more about concussions, the center will answer pivotal questions in concussion research about identification, prevention and diagnosis among other things.

Once the new School of Kinesiology building is completed, anticipated in the fall of 2020, the center will have a dedicated space in which to conduct research and perform studies.

As of now, the leadership of the center will come from the U-M School of Kinesiology, Medical School and Office of Research. Professor of Athletic Training and researcher Steven Broglio, who currently leads one of the nationals largest studies on concussions, will lead a team comprised of Associate Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation J.T. Eckner, Associate Professor of Neurology Matthew Lorincz, Assistant Professor of Neurology Andrea Almeida and Senior Director of Federal Relations for Research at the U-M Office of Research Kristina Ko. The team will lead in three cores of the concussion center. Eckner will direct the Research Core, Ko will lead the Outreach & Translation Core, while Lorincz and Almeida will co-direct the Clinical Core.

The Michigan Concussion Center will also receive the combined efforts of other U-M faculty who are experts in areas such as biomechanics, neuroimaging, acute and persistent injury outcomes and biostatistics.

The center is one of five projects to be funded by the Biosciences Initiative attributed to U-M President Mark Schlissel. Other projects include an institute for global change biology, funds for facilitating the advancement of cryo-electron tomography, the expansion of U-M’s Center for RNA Biomedicine and a discovery program based on microbial strains.

To learn more about the Biosciences Initiative, visit the Biosciences website or read Meredith's overview.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.