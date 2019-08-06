University of Michigan student creates clothing from Great Lakes plastic waste

University of Michigan student Jackson Riegler founded Oshki, the first company to use 100% United States plastic to produce clothes. (Credit: Personal archive)

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan student and self proclaimed "Great Lakes lover" Jackson Riegler is producing clothing made from an unusual material: plastic waste.

The 19-year-old Muskegon native's clothing line Oshki, which means "fresh" in Native American Ojibwe, is the first clothing company to use 100% recycled U.S. plastic for production.

"I grew up by the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon and really wanted to do something to help preserve our water," he said in a statement. "The Great Lakes are really special and tremendously important to Michigan and our country."

He hopes his sustainable clothing line will help frame plastic waste as a viable material for other producers.

University of Michigan student Jackson Riegler founded Oshki, the first company to use 100% United States plastic to produce clothes. (Credit: Personal archive)

"As plastic waste continues to build up domestically, we hope to inspire other companies to use U.S. plastic waste in their supply chains by taking charge as a leader in the industry and inspiring customers to live more sustainably," said Riegler in a statement.

He started the company two years ago when he was a junior in high school. He first rolled out four unisex shirt designs, and has since launched the 1:1 Tee, named after a report by the World Economic Forum and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which predicts that by 2050, the ratio between plastic and fish in the planet's waterways will be 1:1.

"This threat to the environment and to the lakes that I have always been passionate about inspired us to name our new collection," Riegler said in a statement. "It is our commitment to end this possibility. What we do in the next few decades will shape the future of the human species."

The T-shirts are a blend of 50% cotton and 50% recycled polyester with an embroidered center logo piece. (Credit: Oshki)

The economics major has sold roughly 350 T-shirts from his new collection since it launched in June. The 1:1 Tee is available in navy and light blue.

"I'm overwhelmed by the sales and extremely happy," he said in a statement. "I was able to reach this number because I had the money on hand to do the upfront inventory."

He was awarded $9,000 from the U-M student-led organization optiMize, which offers funding, workshops and mentorship for students who launch projects that make a positive impact in society.

Oshki's T-shirts are made in the U.S. and the company donates 5% of all profits to various nonprofit groups that are committed to the preservation of the Great Lakes. The shirts are a blend of 50 percent cotton and 50 percent recycled polyester.

Members of the community gathered on Muskegon Pere Marquette Beach and collected 43.5 pounds of waste. (Credit: Personal archive)

"Every month I choose one nonprofit where I believe the money will be more beneficial," he said in a statement. "I donate to different areas and companies to help maximize the impact of the money and because I don't want them to become dependable on donations."

So, what's next for Oshki?

Riegler said he is already working on new lines of women's leggings and men's shorts that are fully recycled clothing.

