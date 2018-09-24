University of Michigan student in critical condition after being struck by car

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A 21-year-old student from the University of Michigan is being treated for injuries after she was struck by a car Sunday morning.

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department the accident happened about 2 a.m. when the student was struck by a car while she was crossing Hill Street at Oakland Avenue near the University of Michigan Central Campus.

According to police the student was crossing within a marked crosswalk. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver involved is cooperating with police.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

