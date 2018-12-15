University of Michigan student with aggressive cancer assaulted just off campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A student at the University of Michigan battling osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, was assaulted Friday morning.

Serena Sabuda was out with friends early Friday morning when a woman confronted and attacked her.

Authorities are trying to find the people who knowingly, violently attacked someone with cancer.

"It was supposed to be a fun night out," Sabuda said. "And I never go out."

Sabuda had lung surgery three weeks ago.

"Last night was supposed to be a really good night," Sabuda said. "We were celebrating that there is surgically no evidence of the disease."

As Sabuda and her friends walked along South University Avenue, trouble found them.

"There was a big group of people and they were asking for some of our pizza," Lexi Berry said. "And we said, 'Why would we give you this? You can buy some right there.'"

"They were just out to pick a fight," Sabuda said.

After refusing, Sabuda and her friends said people in the group threatened to harm them.

"We started to walk away and they said, 'Don't turn away, I can get the back of your legs if I want,'" Berry said.

The bone cancer had already caused a portion of her thighbone to be surgically removed and any injury to the femur could cause a huge setback for Sabuda.

"It would be an amputation," she said. "One hundred percent."

They proceeded to tell the group about her illness and despite knowing her fragile state, three women attacked Sabuda on the street, punching her in the face.

"I don't know why she punched me," Sabuda said.

"I just kept screaming, 'Stop,' and they didn't want to listen at all," said Berry.

The group followed them into a bar, where they tried to continue to assault Sabuda.

Authorities are still looking for those responsible and Sabuda hopes those responsible realize how close they came to causing massive injury to her.

"They could have completely ruined my life," she said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area. The investigation is ongoing.

