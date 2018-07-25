University of Michigan students create 'Voting is Sexy' campaign

ANN ARBOR - With the Aug. 7 primaries fast approaching, one class at the University of Michigan is aiming to change the way students approach voting.

In their words? "To make voting irresistible."

According to the Voting is Sexy 2018 website, "We're a troupe of artists, designers, performers, and passionates organizing a high-energy, nonpartisan creative campaign this Fall."

The campaign is in the form of a class at the university.

Below is a part of the course description on the Stamps School website:

"Do you believe in the power of voting? Do you want to be part of a super passionate creative team working to make voting irresistible? We need designers, photographers, illustrators, Instagram magicians, pop-up event geniuses, videographers, animators, social media stars, snappy writers, performers, and unabashed political nerds.

"Students in this team-based class will create a high-energy campaign of pop-up events, posters, video, social media and you name it. You're going to educate, entertain, motivate, inspire and enliven your peers all the way to the ballot box on November 6, 2018."



(Credit: Voting is Sexy 2018 YouTube Channel)

Students in the Stamps School of Art & Design and the School of Music, Theatre & Dance are creating videos, events around town and merchandise to help spread the word about #VotingisSexy2018.

All I have to say is, "Why didn't a class like this exist when I was in college?"

To learn more, visit www.votingissexy2018.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.