University of Michigan study finds marijuana use among college-aged students at all-time high

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A new study from the University of Michigan found marijuana use among college-aged students is at an all-time high.

Researchers said it's a bad sign that the rate is the highest they've seen. They said they're concerned for the students and their futures.

Students at the University of Michigan weren't surprised by the study's findings.

"People talk about weed all the time," Michigan student Aurora Aparicio said. "It's a very common thing."

U of M's "Monitoring the Future" program tracks drug use among college-aged people and found the highest use of marijuana since 1987 for the second year in a row.

When the study was done, researchers reported 38 percent of students from ages 19 to 22 had used marijuana at least once in the past year. Researchers said 21 percent of students in the age range had used in the past month.

The numbers are higher among people in the same age group who aren't in college -- 41 percent have used in the past year and 28 percent have used in the last month.

"For us, it's a health concern," U of M professor and study researcher John Schulenberg said. "Are young people set to make the transition to adulthood? If marijuana gets in the way, we should be worried. We should have conversations."

Many people said they think the numbers are increasing because more people are talking about marijuana.

"It's been in the news," student Matt Buz said. "It's less of a stigma now."

Schulenberg said those involved with marijuana have always been honest with the answers, so that isn't changing the numbers.

"The students are not wrong, but I don't think that's what's driving our results," Schulenberg said.

Researchers said illegal drug use is dropping among college-aged people, but alcohol use continues to be a problem. One in six college-aged men have had 10 or more drinks in a row at least once, researchers found.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.