University of Michigan Symposium on Media and Politics to be held Feb. 22

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Feb. 22 the University of Michigan will host the Michigan Symposium on Media and Politics from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Michigan Room of the Michigan League.

Put together by the U-M College of Literature, Science and the Art's Communication Studies department the symposium is a one-day event which will act as a catalyst for journalists and scholars to discuss how communication technologies, journalism, and mass media are affected by current issues and politics.

This year's theme is Environmental Advocacy in a Polarized World and will have talks from experts in various subfields of environmental communications such as Max Boycoff, Dominique Brossard and Sharon Dunwoody.

The Michigan Symposium Series on Media and Politics will be held on Feb. 22. Photo | U-M College of LSA department of Communication Studies

At 9 a.m., Nojin Kwak, chair of the Department of Communication Studies will welcome those who could make it to the symposium. Following this will be opening remarks by Dr. Sol Hart, associate professor in Communication Studies and the Program in the Environment as well as by Dr. Stuart Soroka, professor of Communication Studies and Political Science. Four sessions will occur throughout the day and involve various subfields of environmental communications.

The full schedule for the symposium can be found on the U-M College of LSA Communications Studies event page.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.