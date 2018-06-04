University of Michigan to launch autonomous shuttles Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Mcity Driverless Shuttle, a research project designed to gauge consumer acceptance of driverless vehicles, is expected to launch to passengers Monday.

The University of Michigan said this is the first driverless shuttle project in the United States with a primary focus on user behavior research and data collection.

The project will use two fully automated electric shuttles manufactured by autonomous vehicle manufacturer NAVYA. The shuttle can hold 11 passengers and will have a one-mile round-trip route on campus, carrying students, faculty and staff from parking to campus and the University of Michigan bus stop at Hubbard and Hayward streets.

Future plans include route expansion and accessibility research.

Mcity will study how passengers and others react to the driverless shuttle as a way to gauge consumer acceptance of the technology through the use of surveys and cameras documenting responses inside and outside the shuttle.

The University of Michigan said the data collected will also be used to help design safer and more efficient vehicles.

The shuttles will run every 10 minutes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

There will be no cost to ride.

