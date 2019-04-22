University of Michigan to offer optional active attacker training this fall

ANN ARBOR - Following the March 16 active shooter scare at the University of Michigan, the question of community readiness was raised by many.

While the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security has been conducting active attacker training for several years, a new program will focus on how one can aid others in an emergency situation.

"The newest program is Capable Guardian, focusing more on response and prevention, and for those who feel an obligation to provide safety of others during an active attacker incident," said U-M Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton via email.

Overton said the Capable Guardian: Instruct, Evacuate, Shelter, Defend program is expected to launch in fall 2019 and will be offered as a "course that can be scheduled at any time." All members of the U-M community will be able to participate in the training, including students, faculty and staff.

DPSS is partnering with North Carolina-based Threat Suppression Incorporated, a security consulting firm founded by four SWAT members that has conducted active shooter and hostile event trainings around the world.

According to Overton, the new course is the result of community requests.

"We continue to get requests from the community on what they can do during an emergency situation such as this, that is why we continue to develop and take advance steps in preparing our community," she said.

