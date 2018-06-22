University of Michigan to raise in-state tuition by 2.9 percent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved a 2.9 percent increase for in-state undergraduate tuition.

The increase, approved 7-1 Thursday, means those students will pay $436 extra per year. Freshman tuition and fees for Michigan residents next fall will be $15,262.

The regents also voted to raise tuition for nonresidents by 3.9 percent, or $1,874, to $49,326 per year.

The regents approved the tuition increases as part of a vote on the university’s fiscal 2019 budgets for its Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn campuses.

Andrea Fischer Newman was the lone regent voting against the increases. She expressed concerns about raising tuition, specifically for middle-class families.

The university’s Go Blue Guarantee offers free tuition for four years for Michigan families earning less than $65,000 per year.

