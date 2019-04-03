University of Michigan to submit bid to host 2020 presidential debate

ANN ARBOR - Could a presidential debate be coming to Ann Arbor? The University of Michigan is exploring that possibility.

On Monday, U-M President Mark Schlissel wrote to the Commission on Presidential Debates: "It is with great honor that the University of Michigan, in close collaboration with our Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and other units on our campus, submits an application to the Commission on Presidential Debates to host a debate during the 2020 election season."

On Wednesday, the commission shared the names of six institutions or communities that expressed interest in becoming debate hosts. Later this month, formal submissions will be accepted with a more detailed plan for hosting the event. The commission is expected to decide who will be its debate hosts later this summer.

Photo: Flickr

In his letter to the commission, Schlissel said the U-M would be a natural fit for a presidential debate.



"As one of the country's premier public universities, the University of Michigan is poised as an ideal venue for a presidential debate," he wrote. "Our 200-year history is steeped in a tradition of public service.



"Not only are we the alma mater of President Gerald R. Ford, but also it was on the very steps of the Michigan Union that presidential hopeful John F. Kennedy delivered his impromptu speech in 1960 announcing his vision of what would become the Peace Corps. The tradition of public service and public engagement is at the core of the mission of the University of Michigan."



He also emphasized the university's role in hosting policymakers and experts from across the political spectrum to campus to debate contrasting viewpoints.



"In the last year, 'Conversations Across Difference,' hosted by the Ford School, has brought together policy experts, such as Neera Tanden and William Kristol, and policymakers, such as Representatives Debbie Dingell and Fred Upton, to engage in substantive dialogue of this country's pressing issues," Schlissel wrote. "The university's commitment to the importance of such dialogue for the future of our democracy underpins our interest in hosting a Commission on Presidential Debates event."

Hosting a presidential debate comes with a $2.5 million price tag, which doesn't cover additional expenses of such an event. But Schlissel said U-M is up for the challenge.

As a university and community that regularly hosts 110,000 visitors to its campus for football games at Michigan Stadium, he wrote, "we are fully cognizant of the challenges such an undertaking entails."



Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.