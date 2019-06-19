University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital ranked top hospital in nation

ANN ARBOR - U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 Best Children's Hospitals rankings were released Tuesday, and University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital is on the list.

Not only was it ranked the top performing hospital in the state, but it's the only hospital in Michigan that ranked nationally in all 10 pediatric specialties.

It also outranked other Michigan hospitals in each of those specialties, which include:

Neurology and neurosurgery

Cardiology and heart surgery

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology and GI surgery

Cancer

Endocrinology

Nephrology

Pulmonology

Urology

Neonatology

"We are pleased to be recognized by our peers in every area of pediatric care evaluated for these national rankings," Chris Dickinson, M.D., pediatric associate chief medical officer for Mott and U-M Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, said in a statement.

"This recognition is among many measures of our high-quality, comprehensive programs for children with rare, life-threatening and complex conditions. We are proud of our exceptional teams of physicians, nurses and staff who are dedicated to providing world-class care to children and their families."

Rankings rely on an annual survey of pediatric specialists and clinical data.

The Best Children's Hospital rankings were introduced by U.S. News in 2007 as a resource to help families with children with rare pediatric conditions find the best medical care around the country.

About U-M C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

The $754 million hospital opened in 2011 and features a 1.1 million square foot, 348-bed facility that is home to both C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital. The hospital features a 12-story inpatient tower and nine-story clinic tower, a dedicated pediatric emergency department and an on-site Ronald McDonald House. The hospital offers specialty services not offered anywhere else in Michigan for newborns, children and pregnant women. To learn more about C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, visit www.mottchildren.org.

