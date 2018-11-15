University of Michigan's entrepreneurship program No. 1 in U.S., according to rankings

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan's undergraduate entrepreneurship program captured the No. 1 spot in rankings published by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine.

U-M's graduate-level program also ranked in the top 10 on the list.

"This No. 1 ranking reflects the collaborative, broad and diverse nature of entrepreneurship across the University of Michigan," Jonathan Fay, the Dixon and Carol Doll executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurship in the U-M College of Engineering, said in a statement. "We’ve seen tremendous growth in the interest of our students, and we’re incredibly proud that they’re taking what they learn and making an impact in the community."

The school's entrepreneurship network is far reaching, with nearly 5,000 students (making up 10 percent of U-M undergraduates) currently involved in entrepreneurship activities.

The university is host to 15 programs and centers, more than 30 entrepreneurial students organizations, 68 classes, two accelerators, several pitch competitions and more.

The university launched a minor in entrepreneurship in 2015 that is open to students across campus. In the 2017-2018 academic year, nearly 500 students with more than 100 majors enrolled.

"What sets the University of Michigan apart is our commitment to pushing the boundaries of education and delivering the action-based learning experiences that build an entrepreneurial mindset—regardless of the career path our students seek," Stewart Thornhill, executive director of the Zell Lurie Institute at Michigan Ross, said in a statement. "Every program we offer is meant to amplify success for entrepreneurs; from business plan competitions to working inside of a new venture to investing real dollars in our startups."

Students enrolled in the entrepreneurship minor or its predecessor program have raised $18.3 million through launching 414 companies in the past five years. Twenty-five percent of those companies are still active.

"Our campus culture is one of collaboration mixed with the relentless energy and optimism of our students and faculty across the entrepreneurial ecosystem—from creativity and the arts to cutting edge research and business savvy," Mark Clague, associate dean for academic and student affairs at the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, said in a statement. "It's what makes the University of Michigan an extraordinary place to live, learn, invent, and make a difference."

See the complete rankings, which will be published in Entrepreneur magazine's December issue.

According to the press release:

"The Princeton Review conducted a 45-question survey from May through August 2018. The survey asked schools to report on levels of their commitment to entrepreneurship studies inside and outside the classroom. More than 40 data points were analyzed for the tally to determine the rankings. Topics included: the percentage of faculty, students, alumni actively and successfully involved in entrepreneurial endeavors, the number and reach of mentorship programs, scholarships and grants for entrepreneurial studies, and the level of support for school-sponsored business plan competitions."



