University of Michigan's 'The Cube' to stop spinning May 14

ANN ARBOR - Situated at Regent's Plaza between the Michigan Union and the Visitors Center, the interactive spinning sculpture "The Cube" has been attracting students and visitors alike since it was installed in 1968.

But as of May 14, "The Cube" will be inaccessible to the general public.

As $85 million renovations get underway on the Michigan Union, construction crews will be closing the plaza until fall 2019.



Designed by UM alumnus and sculptor Bernard "Tony" Rosenthal, the sculpture, officially titled "Endover," was a gift from the university's class of 1965.

As for the Union, it will be closed for renovations through 2020. Plans include expanding study and lounge spaces, and enclosing the courtyard for year-round use.



So what are you waiting for? Go give "The Cube" a spin before it's too late.

