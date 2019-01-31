Upscale flea market The Vintage Market coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Feeling a little pent up because of the polar vortex? Are you staring at your home decor and thinking about what you can change to spruce up the place? Wishing spring was already here? Well, what better way to get rid of that cabin fever than to do a little bit of shopping? The Backroad Divas are bringing their Vintage Market to Ann Arbor to bring a little cheer from our winter blues. The rustic-chic market will feature over 150 vendors, live music and a raffle with a cash prize.

Photo by: The Vintage Market, LLC

The Vintage Market is a vintage-inspired, flea market-style, upscale pop-up shop featuring amazing local artisans, shops, and small businesses. The event will be held on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. No tickets are needed, only a mere $5 at the door and children 12 years old and under are free. Last but not least, when you find that awesome item but it’s a little bit too big to carry to the car, a porter will be on hand to help you with your purchase.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.