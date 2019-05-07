U.S. Tennis Association names Ann Arbor Rec & Ed 'Organization of the Year'

ANN ARBOR - The U.S. Tennis Association's Midwest Section is honoring Ann Arbor's Recreation & Education with its Member Organization of the Year Award.

According to the USTA, "This award is presented to a tennis community, recognizing its service to its members through junior and adult programs and its history of providing these services."

Each year, Ann Arbor Rec & Ed serves more than 2,000 youth and adults. The nonprofit, public school district-based program began has been serving the community for over 100 years.

The organization offers around 300 affordable classes each winter to the public and has a vast array of USTA League teams and programs that play at 12 sites including local school tennis courts and gyms and the Tennis Center at the University of Michigan.

The organization offers scholarships to low-income youth and adult scholarships that keep costs to a minimum.

In addition to tennis, Rec & Ed offers a variety of after-school classes, camps, adult enrichment programs and more.

To learn more about Rec & Ed and its programs, visit www.a2schools.org/reced.

