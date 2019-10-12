Vault of Midnight having Spooky Free Comic Book Day Oct. 26 in Ann Arbor

Vault of Midnight is at 219 S Main St in downtown Ann Arbor. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 26, swing by Vault of Midnight in downtown Ann Arbor to celebrate spooky comic books.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Ann Arborite go-to comic book and game shop will offer free copies of spooky and chilling comic books, along with treats throughout the day.

A wide range of comic books will be offered for audiences of all ages including “The Adventures of Cthulhu Jr and Dastardly Dirk,” “DCeased” and “Lady Mechanika.”

For a full list of possible titles, check out the event page here.

Comic book lovers are encouraged to visit Vault of Midnight’s other locations in Detroit and Grand Rapids for additional comic books.

Comic books are limited and will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Vault of Midnight is at 219 S Main St.

