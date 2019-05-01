Vault of Midnight to celebrate International Tabletop Day June 1 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Join Vault of Midnight in celebrating International Tabletop Day on June 1 with a bevy of tabletop games and discounts at the Ann Arbor nerd hub.

Those familiar with the Main St. shop know full well that, on top of selling comic books, figurines, guidebooks and nerdy paraphernalia, Vault of Midnight is also one of Ann Arbor's go-to tabletop game shops.

In celebration of International Tabletop Day, a worldwide day dedicated to rolling dice or flipping cards, Vault of Midnight will host an all-day tabletop tournament at the Vault Ultralounge.

International Tabletop Day game sessions will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor. Photo | Vault of Midnight

Tabletop sommeliers and game masters will be hanging out to help guide participants on their quests for victory on games like "Shadows: Amsterdam" and "5-Minute Marvel."

Two gaming sessions will be held: the first starting at noon until 3 p.m. and then another from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought on the Vault of Midnight website here.

According to a press release:

“We are seriously living through a golden age of tabletop games at this moment,” says Vault of Midnight co-owner Nick Yribar. “The games we see coming through each week are better, more approachable, and more interesting than they ever have been.”

“And there’s nothing like spending a day just diving into all of it,” adds co-owner Curtis Sullivan. “This is absolutely one of our favorite days of the year.”

Those wanting to purchase some tabletop games will receive 15 percent off as well as bonus discounts once they roll the Vault of Midnight discount D20.

Vault of Midnight is located at 219 S. Main St.

More About Vault of Midnight

Founded in 1996, Vault of Midnight is a Michigan-based comic book store with three locations in Michigan: Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and downtown Detroit. The shop features comic books, graphic novels, toys, games, action figures, branded merchandise and more. Vault of Midnight provides customers with a unique and remarkable shopping experience that confounds the expectations typically associated with a comic shop. The family-owned business is the proud recipient of a 2010 Eisner Award, the industry gold standard for comic book-related excellence.

